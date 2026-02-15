Rogers Park tenants say they're being sued for defamation landlord amid rent strike

Rogers Park residents in the middle of a months-long rent strike said they are being unjustly sued by their landlord.

The tenants formed a union, the All Chicago Tenant Alliance, last year to negotiate with their landlord, Imran Khan, of ARK Management.

The tenants said Khan purchased their buildings last year and immediately moved to increase their rent upwards of 70-80%, while refusing to address serious maintenance issues.

Khan disputes the tenants' claims and said he has made good-faith offers to the tenants, which have been declined. The landlord has filed a defamation lawsuit against the tenants.

"They are the definitions of SLAPP suits, lawsuits designed to punish tenants and workers utilizing their freedom of association and freedom of speech," said Miles Bennett Hogerty.

The union issued a rent strike in November for unsafe living conditions. They are refusing to pay until Khan negotiates what they said is a fair deal.