Former Illini Roger Powell Jr. takes over as Valparaiso's men's basketball coach

CHICAGO (CBS) – Former Illini star and Joliet native Roger Powell Jr. is Valparaiso's new men's basketball coach.

Powell spent the last four years as an assistant at Gonzaga. Nicknamed "The Reverend" as a player, he helped lead the Illini to the 2005 NCAA national championship game.

Now, Powell is back where he got his coaching start as an assistant on Bryce Drew's staff from 2011 to 2016.

"I hold it as a huge responsibility because as a basketball coach, my responsibility is to change lives," Powell said. "Is to build young men into men of integrity, leaders, champions. That's my role. That's my responsibility and obviously these gentlemen believe in me, but my God believes in me."

Valpo hasn't been to the tournament since 2016. They haven't finished about .500 in league play since moving to the Missouri Valley Conference.