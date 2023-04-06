Two suspects wanted in January robbery of USPS mail carrier on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of two men who robbed a mail carrier.

Investigators said at 1:03 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, the men robbed the letter carrier at 748 S. Francisco Ave., near Polk Street, in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

A surveillance photo shows the suspects walking in an alley.

USPIS

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455 and say "law enforcement" when prompted. The case number is 3949962.