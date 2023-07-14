Man shot during robbery at Bucktown liquor store

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for three suspects who shot one person and robbed at least five other people.

Around 10:30 p.m., three suspects walked into the Bucktown Food and Liquor store, in the 1900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, with guns and demeaned a 26-year-old man's property. They then shot him in the stomach.

The victim remains in critical condition.

Before taking off, the suspects stole items from five other victims standing nearby.

Police are investigating and no one is in custody.