Robbers shoot man outside Chatham bank

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two armed men robbed and shot a man outside a bank in Chatham overnight.

Chicago police at 2 a.m., the 66-year-old man was shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Bank of America, located in the 200 block of West 83rd Street.

He was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

It is not clear if the victim was using the ATM.

No arrests have been made.