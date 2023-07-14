Watch CBS News
Robbers shoot man outside Chatham bank

Robbers shoot man during robbery outside bank
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two armed men robbed and shot a man outside a bank in Chatham overnight. 

Chicago police at 2 a.m., the 66-year-old man was shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Bank of America, located in the 200 block of West 83rd Street.

He was taken to a local hospital in good condition. 

It is not clear if the victim was using the ATM. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on July 14, 2023 / 5:49 AM

