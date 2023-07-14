Robbers shoot man outside Chatham bank
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two armed men robbed and shot a man outside a bank in Chatham overnight.
Chicago police at 2 a.m., the 66-year-old man was shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Bank of America, located in the 200 block of West 83rd Street.
He was taken to a local hospital in good condition.
It is not clear if the victim was using the ATM.
No arrests have been made.
