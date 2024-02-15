Watch CBS News
Attempted carjackers fire shots at woman on Chicago's South Side

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Shots were fired at a woman as she was robbed in the Pullman neighborhood. 

Around 12:15 a.m., Chicago police said the 22-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car, near 123rd and LaSalle streets, when three men got out of a silver sedan and forced her out of her car at gunpoint. 

The group stole her belongings and attempted to steal her Kia sedan. 

As the woman ran away, the group fired shots in her direction. 

She was not injured. 

Chicago police are searching for the suspects. 

First published on February 15, 2024 / 5:36 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

