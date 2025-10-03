Watch CBS News
Man beaten to death with baseball bat in road rage incident on South Side of Chicago

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Man beaten to death in road rage incident in Fuller Park
A man was beaten to death with a baseball bat after a road rage incident Friday afternoon in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

Police said, around 3:45 p.m., a 26-year-old man was involved in a road rage incident in the 5400 block of South Wells Street, parallel to the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Another man beat the victim with a baseball bat, and fled the scene in an SUV.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody Friday evening. Area 1 detectives were investigating.

