Road closures near Grant Park for festivals

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Getting around could be tricky Wednesday night if you drive past Grant Park.

Balbo is closed from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive. It's in preparation for the Sueños Chicago Music Festival. The event will be over Memorial Day weekend, but rolling street closures have already begun, lasting through June 1st.

Stretches of sidewalks on Balbo, Columbus, Michigan, and DuSable will also be closed.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 5:24 PM

