Security guard shot during robbery at River Oaks Mall in Calumet City

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A security guard suffered multiple gunshot wounds during a robbery at River Oaks Mall. 

Authorities confirm that three masked men entered the mall just after noon on Wednesday and shot the guard at a jewelry store. 

An employee at a nearby store said the three men entered the store and left with merchandise. 

The mall has been placed on lockdown.  

It is not known if anybody has been taken into custody. 

The condition of the guard was not available. 

First published on November 16, 2022 / 12:35 PM

