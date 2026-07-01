Man dead, another injured after River North shooting

A deadly shooting took place in Chicago's River North neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said two men, 30 and 65 years old, were in the 500 block of North State Street around 3:20 a.m. when shots were fired.

Police said the 30-year-old was taken to Northwestern Hospital with gunshot wounds in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

The 65-year-old victim was shot in the foot and taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

An expansive crime scene blocked off streets near the scene with over 100 evidence markers. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.