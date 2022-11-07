Alderman wants River North nightclub Hush closed in wake of deadly shooting, other incidents

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were shot outside a River North nightclub over the weekend and one of them was killed.

The armed security guard for the nightclub shot back.

As we work to learn about what led up to the shooting and the person who was killed, CBS 2's Tara Molina learned Monday that this was not the first issue at the club – Hush at 311 W. Chicago Ave.

Some officials call the nightclub a drain on city resources – specifically police resources. We took an even closer look.

The chain of events that led to the shooting erupted at 2:10 a.m. Sunday. A group had been thrown out of Hush – and they started fighting.

A man pulled out a gun and started shooting. An armed security guard pulled out his gun shot back.

The security guard was shot in the arm. A 30-year-old man identified as Arsen Solaqa was shot and killed.

Two other men and took themselves to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police told us they were looking to interview a number of people in connection to the incident.

"There was an arrest, and two firearms recovered by responding unit," Deputy Chicago Police Chief Sean Loughran said at the scene early Sunday.

This incident, again, was far from the first time Chicago Police have responded to the area of Chicago Avenue and Orleans Street.

"Not again," said River North resident Linda Markan. "Nobody wants that in their neighborhood."

City officials call the nightclub a nuisance.

Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) did not mince words- calling Hush a source of violence, a "chronic neighborhood problem," and a "drain on police resources."

Reilly is currently petitioning for a revocation hearing on Hush's liquor license.

This comes as we learn police from the Near North (18th) District have been maintaining a presence outside Hush on weekends – but had left by the time the shooting happened because their shift was over. Ald. Reilly released this statement:

<blockquote>"Hush nightclub has become a chronic neighborhood problem at Franklin and Chicago. The 18th District Commander was so concerned, he has been posting a squad car there at night on weekends. Unfortunately this weekend, the squad's shift ended at 2:00 a.m. The fight and shooting occurred around 2:15 a.m. Commander Hein is planning a Summary Closure of Hush and I am 100% supportive of that move. I'm also petitioning the Liquor Commissioner to initiate revocation hearings. This is one of a handful of nightclubs in the area that is a source of violence and a drain on police resources."</blockquote>

The shooter was standing feet from where the police cruiser had been parked about 15 minutes earlier.

Ald. Reilly said there are now plans for police to close the business. Molina followed up with the city's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer of Protection on that plan – and the department's history with Hush.

A BACP spokesperson released this statement:

<blockquote>"Summary Closure is an emergency closure issued by CPD when an establishment presents a public safety threat. This weekend's incident is still under investigation by CPD. All license violations have or will be referred to the Law Department for license discipline which can include license revocation. Once CPD has concluded their investigation BACP will work with CPD on next steps."</blockquote>

We reached out Hush with questions about all of this, and there had been no response Monday evening. There was also no information on their armed security guard who fired shots and was shot in this incident.

We've been checking in with Chicago police on that throughout the day. As of 6 p.m., there were no updates from police.