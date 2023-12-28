Watch CBS News
Chicago hit-and-run driver hits man and woman crossing street in River North

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck two people in a crosswalk early Thursday in the River North neighborhood.

Around 1:30 a.m., a 60-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were crossing the street at Clark Street and Chicago Avenue, when a black Nissan hit them as the driver was turning onto Clark from Chicago.

Police said the driver kept going south on Clark Street.

The victims were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

The Major Accident Unit was investigating.

First published on December 28, 2023 / 7:42 AM CST

