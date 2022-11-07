Watch CBS News
Local News

River Grove woman loses wedding band while handing out candy on Halloween

/ CBS Chicago

River Grove woman loses wedding band while handing out candy on Halloween
River Grove woman loses wedding band while handing out candy on Halloween 00:53

RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- It was a heartbreaking Halloween for a suburban woman in River Grove after she lost her wedding band while handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. 

Now Nancy Cairncross and her husband, Douglas, are putting up flyers around the neighborhood, on everything from mailboxes to street signs and even the window of a nearby diner. 

"It sucks it's gone because there's so much sentimental of that ring," Douglas said. "That's 28 years of marriage." 

The Cairncrosses are asking whoever finds the ring to call them at 708-277-3276. 

They are offering a reward. 

First published on November 6, 2022 / 9:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.