Your face could be on a billboard with William Shatner for Riot Fest 2026

One lucky person could get their face on a billboard with legendary actor William Shatner – and it could be you.

Riot Fest organizers are launching the rather literally named "Your Face on a Billboard with William Shatner" contest. All you have to do is photoshop your face into the billboard created by Riot Fest and post t to social media.

Shatner and his new metal band The *uckers are debuting on Sunday at Riot Fest this year, and the contest stems from their rider, which states, the city of Chicago must provide "One (1) prominently displayed Riot Fest 2026 Billboard with William Shatner's face and the face of one (1) lucky fan."

Along with their face on the billboard, the winner also geta a pair of VIP tickets to Riot Fest for life.

Entries must be uploaded through the Riot Fest website and posted to any social media platform of the entrant's choosing. Social posts must tag Riot Fest and William Shatner for an entry to be valid.

Shatner and Riot Fest organizers will choose the winner later.

Riot Fest is being held in Chicago's Douglas Park from Friday, Sept. 18 through Sunday, Sept. 20. Headliners (aside from Shatner and his band) include Pierce The Veil, Tool, Twenty One Pilots, Alanis Morrisette, Iggy Pop, Morrissey and more.