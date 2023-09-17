Riot Fest in Douglass Park ends Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the last day for "riot fest" in Douglass Park.
The music festival wraps up Sunday with "The Cure" as the headliner.
Chopper 2 was over the crowds on Friday night as music fans rocked out to their favorite bands.
At last check, tickets are still on sale starting at $110.
Festival organizers are encouraging attendees to take public transportation because there's limited parking.
