Riot Fest in Douglass Park ends Sunday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the last day for "riot fest" in Douglass Park.

The music festival wraps up Sunday with "The Cure" as the headliner.

Chopper 2 was over the crowds on Friday night as music fans rocked out to their favorite bands.

At last check, tickets are still on sale starting at $110.

Festival organizers are encouraging attendees to take public transportation because there's limited parking.

September 17, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

