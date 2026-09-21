Riot Fest organizers assessing damage in Douglass Park as cleanup begins

The weather didn't stop rock fans from attending this past weekend's Riot Fest in Douglass Park, but it did cause some hiccups.

Now, organizers are assessing the damage as cleanup gets underway.

CBS News Chicago flew a drone over Douglass Park on Monday to see what was left after heavy rain led to a soggy event — turning the park into a giant mud pit with fans slipping, getting stuck, and even losing shoes.

Saturday's shows ended early — forcing the headliners to perform around 6 p.m.

Weather also caused Sunday's delayed opening as crews worked to make the grounds safe.

"Extra steps have already been taken during the weekend in collaboration with Chicago Office of Emergency Management (OEMC), the Chicago Park District and Alderwoman Monique Scott to protect the grounds," organizers said.

Organizers say they are evaluating the damage and will announce when the park will reopen. The complete load-out is expected next Tuesday, weather and ground conditions permitting.

Tickets for Riot Fest 2027 on sale

In case you were wondering, tickets for next year's event are already on sale. Limited presale tickets are available until Monday at 11:59 p.m.

Dates for next year's event will be held Sept. 17-19. The official lineup for the show has not yet been released.