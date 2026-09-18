Riot Fest weekend could be a wet one, but show will go on rain or shine

The final weekend of summer is shaping up to be a wet one for Chicago, just as thousands of music fans head to Douglass Park for Riot Fest.

The music festival is a rain-or-shine event, but with heavy rain and flooding possible on Saturday, organizers are preparing for more than just muddy shoes.

Riot Fest has an evacuation plan in place — including two indoor shelter locations that organizers say can hold up to 25,000 people between them.

"We're prepared. We can't wait," Lauren Acord said.

This year's lineup includes more than 100 artists performing over three days of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Saturday's rainy forecast could threaten to put a damper on the festival experience.

"You just show up and get rained on. It's fine," Brad Acord said.

The weekend is shaping up to bring heavy rainfall and localized flooding across the area, and that means the big question for Riot Fest fans. How much rain is too much?

"We are rain or shine. We've been to Riot Fest and danced in the mud, and we've been here when it's 100 degrees. So, we come rain or shine," Lauren Acord said.

Jenalee Huerta showed up at Riot Fest on Friday prepared with knee-high boots.

"The rain gives a vibe," Huerta said.

For fans who make Riot Fest an annual tradition, it's all part of the experience.

Riot Fest organizers said the event is rain or shine, and tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable, but weather can still change the schedule.

"Usually, they'll do a rain delay, and what's really cool is a couple years ago, they cancelled one of our favorite bands, Microwave, and we didn't get to see them in the festival, but then they ended up playing at a local Chicago venue that night," Lauren Acord said.

This year, organizers are also preparing for the possibility that weather could require people to leave the festival grounds.

There are two planned evacuation shelters: Cinespace Studios' north building at 15th and Rockwell and Cinespace Studios' south building at 16th and Rockwell.

Together, Riot Fest organizers said those two locations can accommodate up to 25,000 people

So, this weekend, the music might not be the only thing making noise at Douglass Park, but so far it's not changing anyone's plans.

"It's such a gift, so enjoy it, no matter what," Lauren Acord said.

In case of evacuation or changes to the lineup, Riot Fest organizers said those announcements will be made repeatedly throughout the venue.

Organizers are encouraging festival goers to download the Riot Fest app, where any weather-related announcements will be made.