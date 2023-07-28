Rifle-wielding suspect prompts SWAT response in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) – A male suspect who wielded a rifle while ordering a woman out of a rideshare in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood prompted a SWAT response and was arrested on Friday.

The domestic incident happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Michigan Avenue when a female ran out of a residence toward the ordered rideshare, according to police.

The male suspect exited the residence with the rifle and demanded that the victim exit the car and enter the return to the residence with him.

A CPD SWAT team arrived at the scene and took the suspect into custody.

Charges are pending.