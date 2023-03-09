Watch CBS News
Passenger shot while in rideshare in Auburn Gresham

By Jackie Kostek

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot while in a rideshare in Auburn Gresham Wednesday night. 

Police said a around 11 p.m., a 27-year-old man was riding in a rideshare vehicle, going northbound on Halsted Street near 81st Street, when a white sedan pulled up and someone started shooting.

The victim was shot multiple times in the legs. He was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.  

Police not have anyone in custody, but they are investigating.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 5:21 AM

