Watch CBS News
Local News

19-year-old rideshare passenger shot and killed on West Side

By Shardaa Gray

/ CBS Chicago

19-year-old rideshare passenger shot and killed on West Side
19-year-old rideshare passenger shot and killed on West Side 01:06

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot and killed while sitting in a rideshare vehicle on the West Side. 

Just after 9 p.m., police said the 19-year-old passenger was approached by another man and shot. 

The rideshare driver took the victim to Rush Hospital, where he later died. 

Police said the suspect ran from the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made. 

Shardaa Gray

Shardaa Gray is a Multimedia Reporter for CBS 2 Chicago. She joined the team in December 2021. She was born and raised in the south suburbs. She's happy to return home to report on her community.

First published on June 26, 2023 / 5:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.