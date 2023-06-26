19-year-old rideshare passenger shot and killed on West Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot and killed while sitting in a rideshare vehicle on the West Side.
Just after 9 p.m., police said the 19-year-old passenger was approached by another man and shot.
The rideshare driver took the victim to Rush Hospital, where he later died.
Police said the suspect ran from the scene on foot.
No arrests have been made.
