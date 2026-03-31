Rewards offered for information on each of 3 suspects in Chicago mail thefts

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced Tuesday that it was offering a reward of $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of each of three accomplices in numerous mail thefts in Chicago.

The USPIS said the thefts have been happening in residential buildings throughout Chicago since mid-January. Specific addresses of the buildings were not provided.

The USPIS issued different flyers offering $100,000 rewards for the arrests of each of three accomplices in the mail thefts. Surveillance images of each alleged accomplice was included.

One accomplice was described as a Black man in his early to mid-20s with a medium complexion and a thin build, standing about 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black Canada Goose puffer jacket, and uses a large blue satchel to carry stolen mail, the USPIS said.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

A second was described also as a Black man in his early to mid-20s with a medium complexion and a thin build, about 6 feet 1 to 6 feet 2 inches tall. He was wearing glasses and a possible Louis Vuitton beanie, and also carries a large blue satchel for stolen mail, the USPIS said.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

A third accomplice was descried as a Black man in his early to mid-20s with a medium complexion and a heavy-set build, about 6 feet to 6 feet 1 inch tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with orange and silver graphic designs, and also carries a blue satchel for the stolen mail, the USPIS said.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455. Callers should say "law enforcement" when prompted, and reference Case No. 4142062.