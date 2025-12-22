Watch CBS News
Rev. Jesse Jackson released from acute care facility

The Rev. Jesse Jackson will be home for the holidays after being discharged from an acute care facility this past weekend.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said for the last several months, Jackson has battled several infections consistent with the progression of his neurogenerative condition.

Jackson, 84, was admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in November for progressive supranuclear palsy, or PSP, a neurodegenerative condition.

Jackson was diagnosed with the disorder in April. The disease is similar to Parkinson's, which Jackson publicly stated he was diagnosed with in 2017.

While in the hospital in November, Jackson was visited by former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as Judge Greg Mathis, along with family members who flew into town to see him.

The coalition said Jackson's family is grateful for the prayers and kind messages he has received during this time.

