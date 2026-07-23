Retired priest who served in multiple Chicago parishes accused of sexual abuse

Five Chicago-area Catholic parishes received letters this week about an allegation of sexual abuse against a priest who had worked in all of them.

Blase Cardinal Cupich issued the letters to the communities of Saint Catherine of Alexandria Parish in Oak Lawn, Christ Our Savior Parish in South Holland, Saint George Parish in Tinley Park, Saint Josephine Bakhita Parish in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, and Saint Katherine Drexel Parish in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood about the allegations against Father Kenneth Fleck.

The letters said the Archdiocese of Chicago Office for Child Sex Abuse Investigations and Review had learned a lawsuit was set to be filed accusing Fleck of sexually abusing a minor.

This happened more than 30 years ago, and Fleck, who is now retired, has strongly denied that he has ever sexually abused anyone, the letter said.

Cupich wrote that the Archdiocese's request to interview the person making the allegation and learn the exact nature of the claim was denied.

"Out of an abundance of caution and in keeping with our child protection policies, I have asked Father Fleck to step aside from all ministry to parishes and live away from any parish until we learn more about the allegation, investigate it, and complete our usual process, which includes presenting it to the Independent Review Board for a recommendation," Cupich wrote.

Fleck worked at the various parishes that received the letters as long ago as 1975 and as recently as 2022. His longest runs were as pastor of Saint George Parish, from 2003 to 2023, and Our Lady of Peace Parish, since folded into Saint Josephine Bakhita, from 1984 to 1996.

The abuse was alleged to have taken place at Our Lady of Peace Parish.