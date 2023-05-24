Retired police officer shot while attempting to stop carjacking in Austin

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A retired Chicago police officer was shot while trying to stop a carjacking in the Austin neighborhood overnight.

According to police, the 78-year-old retired officer saw a neighbor's Jeep getting carjacked, in the 300 block of North Mayfield Avenue around 1:45 a.m., when he attempted to intervene.

The offender fired shots at the officer. Police said the retired officer fired shots back before the offender drove off in the stolen Jeep.

The officer suffered a graze wound to the thumb and was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

Police said the offender crashed the stolen jeep into a parked vehicle in the 600 block of North Waller Avenue and fled the scene.

Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.