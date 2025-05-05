Nancy Faust retired from the Chicago White Sox to much fanfare in 2010, after over four decades behind the organ console.

This season, as the White Sox celebrate their 125th anniversary, Faust will be returning for a series of nostalgic performances on six Coca-Cola Family Sundays.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame noted that Faust was a luncheonette organist in 1970 when then White Sox then-general manager Stu Holcomb heard her — and hired her on the spot.

Organ music had been part of the baseball experience — and the White Sox game experience specifically — for some time by the time Faust took over.

The Cubs across town were the first team to feature organ music at their games. Contemporary published reports say organist Ray Nelson played an organ with pipes behind the grandstand for one Cubs game, against the St. Louis Cardinals, on April 26, 1941. But it was not until 1967 that organ music became a regular feature for Cubs games at Wrigley Field.

Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, New York City installed an organ for Brooklyn Dodgers games in 1942, according to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Gladys Gooding was the star behind the console there.

In 1960, White Sox owner Bill Veeck had an organ installed in the center field stands at Old Comiskey Park. Shay Torrent was the first organist to play at White Sox games, until 1967. But Faust Fis the star everyone knows, and has known for over half a century.

According to the Inside the White Sox official blog, organ music selections were fairly limited before Faust took over — the National Anthem of course, as well as "Charge," and "Take Me out to the Ballgame."

But Faust provided a new approach, and has gone down in history as the first ballpark organist to incorporate pop and rock songs into ballgame playlists. She engaged fans by playing to crowds' moods and in reaction to what they were seeing on the field. She also introduced personalized music themes for the White Sox players — "Jesus Christ Superstar" for slugger Dick Allen in 1972, "I Feel the Earth Move" for Frank Howard, "He's So Shy" for Harold Baines.

Faust is set to say hello again

This story is not about "goodbye." It's about hello — again. Faust was thrilled when the Sox called her to be part of the team's historic 125th anniversary.

"I just couldn't be more excited about returning," Faust said. "I think I'll feel a little 'stressured' that first day — a little stress, a little pressure."

But she's not that worried about it.

"I'd say pretty much, it's like riding a bike," Faust said.

During her run as White Sox organist, Faust almost never missed a game.

"In the 41 years that I was there, I missed five games — and that was due to the birth of our son, Eric," said Faust.

Eric practically grew up at the ballpark. His first step was captured in photos at a family picnic outing in center field at Old Comiskey Park.

While Faust has been retired from the White Sox since the 2010 season, by no means has she covered up her organ and called it a day. She has played some minor league games over the last 15 years.

Nevertheless, this is Faust's first performance at a Major League Baseball game since her retirement.

Faust will play the old favorites — including local favorites like "Sweet Home Chicago." But there will also some new songs for her repertoire, when she returns for her first game back at the organ console on Sunday, May 11.

"Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keys may be on the playlist as a nod to moms in honor of Mother's Day. Son Eric will be there for the occasion.

Faust does not read sheet music. Instead, her system involves handwritten papers and a great ear.

It is a recipe for magical sounds that have been enjoyed by the likes of Sammy Davis Jr.; legendary broadcaster Harry Caray, who called games for the White Sox before switching to the Cubs; and Andy the Clown of, "Come on, you White Sox!" chant fame. And of course, generations of Sox fans have enjoyed those magical sounds too.

"I just want to say how excited I am to be back with the fans again, and watch ballgames," Faust said.

In retirement, Faust, an animal lover, has spent much of her time with donkeys. She currently has a miniature donkey named Gigi, and a new addition to the stable this year named Jackpot.

And who could forget Faust's dog, Cooper. He howls with delight as Faust plays "Take Me out to the Ballgame."

"He'd get a treat. Pretty soon, he associated that song, 'Take me out to the Ballgame," with a treat — and before you know it, he was barking along with it," Faust said. "He sleeps through everything else I do."

Faust earned a spot in the Baseball Reliquary Shrine of the Eternals in 2018 for her contributions to baseball. She also has a ring from the White Sox' 2005 World Series championship.

Faust will be playing at Rate Field during White Sox games on the following dates:

Sunday, May 11, vs. Miami.

Sunday, May 25, vs. Texas. The first 7,500 fans who enter the ballpark for the game will receive a Charles Comiskey Bobblehead.

Sunday, June 8, vs. Kansas City. The first 7,500 fans who enter the ballpark for the game will receive a Ray Durham Bobblehead.

Sunday, June 29, vs. San Francisco. The first 7,500 fans who enter the ballpark for the game will receive a Luis Aparicio Bobblehead.

Sunday, July 13, vs. Cleveland. The first 10,000 fans who enter the ballpark for the game will receive a Buehrle, Garland, García & Contreras Bobblehead.

Sunday, August 10, vs. Cleveland. The first 7,500 fans who enter the ballpark for the game will receive an Ozzie Guillén Bobblehead.

Meanwhile, Faust gave CBS News Chicago a little preview of her playlist.

First, "Take Me out to the Ballgame." While it later became a Cubs tradition, published reports note that Harry Caray originally sang the standard during the seventh-inning stretch at White Sox games as Faust played, beginning in 1977. Here, Cooper howls along.

Next, "Dance the Night," by Dua Lipa, an example of a new song that Faust will be adding to her repertoire for her comeback.

Next, the Chicago classic "Lake Shore Drive" by Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah.

And of course, "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye."