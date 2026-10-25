Retired Chicago priest cleared of sexual abuse allegations, reinstated

A retired priest has been cleared by the Archdiocese of Chicago after a sexual abuse allegation.

In July, the Archdiocese announced that Fr. Kenneth Fleck was being investigated for a 30-year-old allegation against a minor.

Blase Cardinal Cupich issued the letters to the communities of Saint Catherine of Alexandria Parish in Oak Lawn, Christ Our Savior Parish in South Holland, Saint George Parish in Tinley Park, Saint Josephine Bakhita Parish in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, and Saint Katherine Drexel Parish in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood about the allegations against Fr. Fleck.

This happened more than 30 years ago, and Fleck, who is now retired, has strongly denied that he has ever sexually abused anyone, the July letter said.

In a new letter to the six parishes issued Saturday, Cupich wrote that the Archdiocese's Independent Review Board investigated and determined "that there is not a reasonable cause to believe Father Fleck sexually abused the person making the accusation.

"They recommended that he be returned to ministry and that this file be closed," Cupich continued in the new letter. "I have accepted their determination and recommendations."

Fleck worked at the various parishes that received the letters as long ago as 1975 and as recently as 2022.