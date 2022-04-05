Retired caseworker says Illinois DCFS is in worst shape she's seen in 31 years

Retired caseworker says DCFS is in worst condition she's seen

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For years, we have been investigating problems inside the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services – the agency that cares for the state's most at-risk kids.

We have now heard from someone who has been on the inside. DCFS caseworker Kathy Lane told CBS 2's Chris Tye this is as bad as she's seen it.

She said those who knock on the doors of troubled homes aren't going with partners as often as they used to – and that's putting workers at risk. Workers are also taking on record caseloads - and that's putting kids at risk.

As both kids and workers are dying at an alarming rate, there is now a fresh call for change at the top of the state's child welfare agency.

"This is the worst we have ever seen DCFS," Lane said. "In 31 years, this is worst I've ever seen it."

Lane was a DCFS caseworker, case reviewer, and union president before retiring in 2020. She said those walking to the doors of troubled homes can't keep up with a surge in cases.

Last March, DCFS had 8.8 percent of jobs left vacant. It jumped to 21 percent this March.

Why can't the state welfare agency keep staff?

"People are constantly scared to death that something is going to happen, and then their name is going to be slandered all over because a child died," Lane said.

Five kids on DCFS radar have died in the last four months.

Now, the Cook County Public Guardian is petitioning the judge overseeing DCFS to beef up enforcement measures to get them properly staffed, citing "continued systemic failures" that include DCFS Director Marc Smith recently being held in contempt of court eight times for the improper care of kids.

The "continued systematic failures" cited by the Public Guardian also include the fact that a DCFS investigator was killed on the job in January.

"Now that we have two deaths within a matter of four years - that's uncalled for," Lane said.

In January, DCFS investigator Deidre Silas was stabbed during a home visit in downstate Thayer.

In 2018, DCFS investigator Pamela Knight was attacked as she was trying to take a child into protective custody.

Lane is calling for more frontline workers and fewer DCFS administrators. She says the department is top heavy.

She is also quick to blame the practice of caseworkers being sent into the field without the tools and teammates - a buddy system that used to be a regular in high-risk casework.

"They feel like they are failing, and they are not," Lane said. "It's the department that failing.

DCFS says they have added 12 new investigators since last year, but case counts are outpacing that. The Cook County public Guardian says DCFS should have forecasted that trend.

A DCFS spokesperson said the department has been "addressing some of the longstanding challenges facing the department after years of neglect."

We have pressed Gov. JB Pritzker on multiple occasions about how many more times Director Smith can be held in contempt before his job is on the line. H has refused to answer.