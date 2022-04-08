Families furious after crosses, decorations were found taken from graves and left in pile at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery

JUSTICE, Ill. (CBS) -- Dozens of Catholic families say a cemetery in the southwest suburbs is only adding to their grief - by the way they handled crosses and other decorations on the graves.

As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported, those frustrations drew more than 40 people out into the cold and rain on Friday. They stood across from Resurrection Catholic Cemetery and shared their stories

Many of them say they recently discovered their crosses and decorations were gone from their loved ones' graves, and then some of them saw them in a pile on the ground in another part of the cemetery.

The Archdiocese of Chicago said they removed the items because of their long-standing rules to ensure decorations don't obstruct their cleanup crews and lawnmowers.

But the families say it should have been handled differently.

"Jesus Christ sacrificed His life for us. He did," said Magdalena Jaronczy, "and for them to treat the cross this way, it's very – it shouldn't even happen. This is a Catholic cemetery."

An Archdiocese spokesperson says they regret any additional sorrow these families are facing.

They say crosses were in that pile on the ground because the cleanup crew was still sorting them all out for their inventory, and they have assigned cemetery employees to help return them to their owners.