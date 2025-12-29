Burglars clean out boutique consignment shop in Barrington, Illinois

The owners of a consignment shop in Chicago's northwest suburbs said they are devastated after thieves nearly wiped out their entire inventory in a matter of seconds.

Surveillance video shows six people in hoodies and masks rushing through the doors at ReStyle Designers of Barrington shortly after 5 a.m. on Sunday.

They quickly snatched dozens of purses and luxury items from the shelves before running away. They were in and out in about a minute.

Online listings show some of the items sold at ReStyle Designers were worth up to $4,000.

On social media, the owners said they are cooperating with Barrington police, and reaching out to their consignors about the burglary.

"Early this morning, our store was burglarized and nearly all of our inventory was stolen, years of hard work and trust gone in seconds," owners said in a Facebook post. "We are devastated, but we are not giving up. This store has always been about community, and our clients and consignors are more than customers, you are our family."