Restoration crews work to repair damage around Chicago caused by severe storms

The Chicago area has seen wild weather for the past few weeks.

During the tornado outbreak last week, strong winds shattered high-rise windows.

Restoration crews around the city say flooding is the main concern in high-rises, and it's the water that many residents don't see.

The water behind walls, ceilings, and floors—drain backups that can impact multiple units. But Wednesday's strong winds threw a major punch at the city.

High winds and rain during the morning caused this traffic light to go down in Streeterville.

It's similar to what the city saw last week in the South Loop, when forceful winds shattered glass windows at this high-rise apartment complex. Those windows are still boarded up.

In Lincoln Park last week, pool chairs were seen flying off a high-rise pool deck into oncoming traffic on Clark Street.

It's the aftermath caused by disasters like this that restoration crews, like ServiceMaster DSI, are responding to.

"If items aren't secured on patios or that nature, it can always create bigger risks," said Jay Hornby. "Some of those risks can be an umbrella flying, a table flying, something crashing through glass."

"You've got to secure your property," said Pete Marrero with Blusky Restoration.

The restoration company works with companies and property owners. They spent the last few days boarding up one Cicero building after winds blew the facade off—reasons why they say companies and property owners should be proactive.

"You need to have those contacts in place because no one is really expecting this to happen," he said.

If your home, apartment, or car gets damaged, call your insurance company, but also make sure you take pictures of the damage to document the incident.