11 restaurants in River North, Near North targeted by burglars

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are warning restaurant owners after a string of burglaries targeting businesses downtown.

At least 11 restaurants in River North and the Near North neighborhoods were broken into within the past two weeks. In each incident, the thieves pushed in or broke through the front doors.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Chicago Police Department. 

First published on February 28, 2023 / 9:45 AM

