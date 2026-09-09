Residents escape West Town apartment building fire

Residents safely escaped a large fire at an apartment building in Chicago's West Town neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Chicago firefighters responded to the three-story building in the 1400 block of West Grand Avenue, where the fire was burning in the rear porch.

No injuries were reported.

Chicago fire officials confirmed all residents will be able to return to their homes after the cleanup is complete.

A man who lives in the building next door said some started coming into his unit, and the lights began to flicker.

"We suddenly heard extremely loud noises coming from upstairs. Something sounded frantic. Something sounded like it was breaking. eventually we got a knock on the door and started to smell a little bit of smoke," Parker told CBS News Chicago.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.