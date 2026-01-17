Watch CBS News
Lake County Republican Party in Indiana says candidate used Nazi salute in ballot name

The Lake County Republican Party in Indiana is speaking out against one of the candidates running to represent Indiana's first district for using a "blatantly antisemitic nickname."

Filing paperwork shows Richard Benedict Mayers listed his name with the with the Nazi salute "Sieg Heil."

In an official statement, the Lake County Republican Part says they're looking for way to "remove this moron from the primary ballot as soon as legally possible."

The party says they see, "ridiculous filings every election season."

Party officials said you do not have to be a resident of Congressional District or obtain signatures to file for the United States Congress. 

