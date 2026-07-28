Investigation underway for reported bomb threat outside Endeavor Health Evanston Hospital

Evanston police are investigating a reported bomb threat at Endeavor Health Evanston Hospital on Tuesday evening.

Police said shortly after 5 p.m., the department responded to the threat at the hospital located at 2650 Ridge Avenue. Officers found a suspicious package with wires sticking out from it outside of the building.

Officers have established a secure perimeter around the facility. Surrounding areas were evacuated as a precaution and access to the area was restricted to protect patients, staff, visitors, and the public, police said.

Police say the Evanston Fire Department is deploying a drone to provide an aerial assessment of the scene. The Cook County Bomb Squad is also responding to assist with evaluating the package and securing the area.

Police are urging the public to avoid the area surrounding the hospital and to follow all directions from emergency personnel. Road closures and traffic delays in the area are also expected.

Investigation remains ongoing.

No further information was released.