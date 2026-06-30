Report says opioid overdose deaths are falling in Cook County, but experts are cautious

In a major turnaround in the opioid crisis, overdose deaths are falling across Chicago and Cook County.

A new report shows a major drop in opioid-related deaths since the peak of the crisis in 2023.

But while all, of course, agree this is good news, there are questions about whether it can last. Experts said fewer people are dying thanks to interventions that are largely funded by federal grants, and much of that crucial funding is about to dry up.

Dr. Dan Lustig is the president and chief executive officer of Haymarket Center — the largest substance abuse, mental health, and primary care organization in the city of Chicago. Haymarket Center treats about 12,000 clients a year, and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Lustig said a new report from Cook County Public Health and the Chicago Department of Public Health showing a 42% drop in fatalities in the county since 2022 is great news.

"The epidemic has changed, but it's not over," Lustig said.

Dr. Rachel Rubin, senior medical officer for the Cook County Department of Public Health, explained what the report means and doesn't mean.

"It doesn't mean that there's necessarily less drugs on the street," Rubin said.

Rubin said the study does mean that Cook County residents are being safer about drugs.

"I think when you look at what the Cook County Department of Public Health did by positioning Narcan boxes at bus stations and at libraries, that really offers a first line of defense," said Lustig.

Experts said multiple interventions are having a benefit.

"The other thing that we also have are what are called test strips, so we have test strips that can check for fentanyl," added Rubin.

According to the report, fentanyl still accounted for 91.7% of opioid-involved overdose deaths in Chicago in 2024 — a total of 766 deaths. In suburban Cook County, fentanyl was to blame for 87.1% of opioid overdose deaths, a total of 243.

Both Dr. Lustig and Dr. Rubin said there is much more work to do in the field of opioid abuse, but they both have the same concern.

"This field literally lives and dies by grants," said Lusting. "Any little cut of a grant, it impacts us significantly."

Haymarket Center relies on three federal grants that are ready to expire.

"Right now, the funding that we've been using for this program — the main source of funding, not the only — is closing out in September," Rubin said.

Organizations that depend on the grants are racing to find alternative funds to keep these prevention programs running.

"What we do know if that if the funding's there, treatment works, and treatment can be effective," said Lustig.

Both Dr. Lustig and Dr. Rubin said the new report also highlights that there are still glaring health inequities in Chicago. Black Chicagoans experienced overdose rates at 2.5 times the rate of white Chicagoans, and nearly 4 times higher than Hispanic individuals.

The Cook County Department of Public Health has a website for overdose prevention resources, including information on obtaining Naloxone, or NARCAN.