Report: Chicago Bears to trade of defensive end Khalil Mack to L.A. Chargers for draft picks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- According to published reports, the Chicago Bears are working to finalize a trade of defensive end Khalil Mack for draft picks from the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers will surrender a 2022 second-round draft pick and 2023 sixth-rounder to Chicago as part of the proposed swap.

CBS Sports,reports Los Angeles is reportedly finishing a deal for star Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack. That's according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora. The Chargers will surrender a 2022 second-round draft pick and 2023 sixth-rounder to Chicago as part of the proposed swap.

No deals can be made official until the start of the league year, on March 16.

The 31-year-old Mack, a former No. 5 overall pick of the Raiders, hasn't posted gaudy sack totals in recent years, going three straight seasons without double digits and finishing 2021 with just six, the second-lowest mark of his career. But he was also limited to just seven games due to foot surgery.

Otherwise, the imposing veteran has been one of the NFL's steadiest pass rushers, logging six straight Pro Bowl nods from 2015-2020 and going seven straight years with more than a dozen QB hits. He posted a career-high 15 sacks with the Raiders in 2015 and logged 12.5 in his Bears debut three years later, when Chicago acquired him as part of a lucrative swap of picks, including two first-rounders.

Mack, who played under current Chargers coach Brandon Staley in Chicago from 2017-2018, is under contract through the 2024 season. He is due $30.2 million in 2022, the second-largest cap hit among all edge rushers, behind only the Steelers' T.J. Watt, although that figure is likely to drop as a result of negotiations with his new team, the Chargers.

CBS Sports contributed to this report.