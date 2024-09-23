Parents raise concerns about repeated safety incidents at west suburban Chicago high school

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (CBS) -- A west suburban high school community spoke up Monday night about safety concerns.

Parents at Glenbard East High School in Lombard said several recent incidents—including a gun found on campus—have them on edge. They gathered Monday night at a Glenbard Township High School District 87 board meeting at the other school in the district, Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn.

"These kids should feel safe going to school," said Glenbard East parent Kirsten Friedrichs.

Friedrichs and other Glenbard East parents said changes are needed after three safety incidents at the high school in a span of just weeks.



"There was a gun—a loaded 9mm—found at the school in a bathroom," Friedrichs said.

On Sept. 10, a 14-year-old was arrested on felony charges for bringing a loaded gun into Glenbard East. A day later, a visitor at the high school who is also a concealed carry holder was charged for having a gun in his car while on campus.

Then late last week, there was an unfounded threat made on social media against the school—for which students were placed on a secure lockdown.

"To know people are able to bring weapons on premises and potentially get away with it—this is one that was caught, but how many others haven't been?" Friedrichs said.

Parents spoke directly to the school board Monday night about the incidents.

Some parents asked for increased safety measures such as metal detectors.

"Find some dollars for metal detectors, I would say clear backpacks—things that are going to keep our kids safe," one parent said.

"This gun was brought in easily past any so-called emergency measures that are currently in place," another said.

Parent Katie LaCount does not think her kids are safe in school.

"No—especially when three incidents have happened in a matter of two weeks," she said. "This could have turned out a lot worse than it did."

The board briefly responded to parents' concerns.

"I want you to know all of us who are part of Glenbard, especially this board, are concerned for the safety of our students is priority number one," said Margaret DeLaRosa, school board president of Glenbard Township High School District 87.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's office said the 14-year-old who brought the gun to school pleaded guilty to one count of felony unlawful possession of a firearm on Thursday of last week, and was released on home detention and electronic monitoring the same day. He is due back in court on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Glenbard District 87 Supt. David Larson issued this statement:

"With recent incidents, we understand it has been an emotional and stressful time for students, staff and families. The safety of our students and staff continues to be our top priority. We would like to extend our gratitude to the leaders, staff and students for their increased vigilance and adherence to safety protocols. We are confident in our systems, structures and protocols for overall safety. These recent incidents validate the strength of our overall safety plan. They also help us to continue to enhance and improve our comprehensive approach to safety for our school community."