Remembering Mike Ditka: Fans, friends, former players honor "Da Coach" who defined Da Bears

After legendary Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka died at the age of 86, tributes and honors poured in from fans, friends, former players, and admirers.

"Da Coach," as so many knew him, has loomed large in the Bears' legend and pop cultural presence for decades.

The Bears released a statement, writing, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary and treasured Chicago Bear and Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka."

"Mike's impact on the Chicago Bears organization, over decades as a player, coach, and proud icon and ambassador for our organization, is immeasurable," they continued. "His integral role in bringing world championships to our city and our franchise, both as a player and as our coach, established prominence and excellence at a world-class level, but also created a lifetime of cherished memories in the hearts and minds of Bears fans that will last for generations."

"We extend our love, prayers, and heartfelt condolences to the Ditka family, and join all Bears fans in deep sadness and reverence as we remember and honor Mike Ditka," it concludes.

Thanks for da memories, Coach 💙 pic.twitter.com/VITX0Dffzq — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 9, 2026

The NFL posted a statement to their social media, writing, "The NFL is deeply saddened by the passing of Hall of Fame coach and tight end, Mike Ditka. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker also posted about his death, writing, "Da Coach was not only an icon in Chicago, but the entire football world. Our thoughts are with Mike Ditka's family, friends, and Bears fans today. May his memory be a blessing."

Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO Jim Porter responded to Ditka's death in a statement, saying, "Mike brought competitiveness and a hard-nosed play style as he developed into both a fantastic blocker and someone who could punish would-be tacklers on his receptions...Mike's captivating personality and leadership qualities will be preserved and celebrated forever in Canton."

The Hall of Fame said the flag outside their museum will be flown at half staff in Ditka's honor.

Chicago's Willis Tower will light its antennas up in blue and orange Friday night in honor of Ditka, the Skydeck announced on Instagram.

Emery Moorehead, a tight end on Ditka's Super Bowl-winning team, shared his memories of his coach with CBS News Chicago.

"He had huge passion for the game," Moorehead said. "Everybody played at an emotional high every week because that's how coach felt."

"'Da Coach,' as we knew him, was like this invincible character that you thought would live forever," said former CBS News Chicago sports anchor Ryan Baker, who knew Ditka well and interviewed him often. "So it feels surreal to be talking about the passing of Mike Ditka, even though it was inevitable."

Baker admired his quick wit and one-liners, and recalled one time he interviewed "Iron Mike" after his stroke in which Ditka quipped, "I'm 'Rusty Mike' now."

"Iron Mike, one of one," Baker said.

Misercodia, Heart of Mercy, which Ditka worked with closely, also released a statement on his death, writing in part, "The Misericordia family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mike Ditka, the legendary Chicago Bears coach and a close friend of Misericordia. His passing is a profound loss for the City of Chicago and the Misericordia community. Mike was a strong force around Misericordia and a dear friend to Sister Rosemary Connelly. He knew many of the residents by name and supported Misericordia in countless ways. His legacy will live on at Ditka Hall in the Marian Center on our campus."