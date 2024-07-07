Remembering former CBS Chicago Director Rich Bernal

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rich Bernal, a former director who spent 33 years with CBS 2, passed away on July 4.

Bernal decided he wanted to be a cameraman after a field trip to the WBBM studios back in high school.

After college and some production work in the military, he returned to Chicago, first at WFLD, and then made the switch to CBS in 1971.

Bernal spent 33 years directing various shows, including the news with Bill Kurtis and Walter Jacobson.

He also taught at Columbia College for decades and was inducted into the Chicago Silver Circle in 2021.

CBS 2 sends our condolences to his wife, Suzette.

Bernal was 84 years old.