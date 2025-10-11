Religious leaders offering communion to detainees turned away at Broadview ICE facility

Dozens took part in a movement as religious leaders attempted to give detainees inside the Broadview ICE processing facility holy communion.

At Saint Eulalia Catholic Church in Maywood, local and state leaders preached that peace is needed on a day like Saturday.

The nearly 200 people in yellow shirts gathered before bringing their offerings to others a few blocks away. Their mission is a different approach, some have seen outside the Broadview processing facility.

The group with the Coalition for Spiritual and Public Leadership walked about a mile to the ICE facility, in hopes of giving those inside holy communion. But to get in was a major hurdle.

Saturday's gathering remained peaceful as priests and religious leaders spoke with Illinois State troopers. The troopers were the ones who called someone inside the detention facility to see if they could give communion.

A few priests had a calm conversation with the Illinois State troopers. However, they were denied entry.

"I respect the state police with what they can do and all that. But that's basically it, they are working through a middle man, they refuse to even talk to us," Father Larry Dowling said.

"We now know that they have been taken away from the eucharistic table, and ICE said no, we cannot enter," one speaker said.

As for the dozens who made their way.

"A lot of reflection. A lot of prayer. We are going to mass tonight and will hopefully be enveloped in that faith that is so important to everyone," Jennifer Schweizer said.

They prayed, sang, and had their own communion in solidarity.

"I'm sure they heard us singing, I'm sure they heard us talking, so hopefully they get strength from our presence," Father Dan Hartnett said.