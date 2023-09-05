Watch CBS News
Accused carjacker could face murder charges after victim's death

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man arrested for a violent carjacking in Harwood Heights last week could face additional charges of murder, after the victim died over the weekend.

Prosecutors have said 24-year-old Reese Miller beat 61-year-old Ma Operio, and choked her with a zip tie before driving off in her car on Aug. 30.

Operio died from her injuries on Sunday, after several days on life support.

Miller was arrested within three hours of the attack, thanks in part to license plate readers that were able to help track down the stolen car. 

He's charged with attempted murder and vehicular carjacking, and could face upgraded charges when he returns to court on Sept. 22 in Rolling Meadows.

