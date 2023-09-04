Woman beaten during carjacking in Harwood Heights dies
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman beaten during a carjacking in Harwood Heights has died.
Police found 61-year-old Ma Operio outside her home on Wednesday with a zip tie around her neck.
She was taken to a hospital and put on life support until her death.
Prosecutors say her attacker was 24-year-old Reese Miller. He has been charged with attempted murder and carjacking.
CBS 2 has reached out to police to see if those charges will be updated.
