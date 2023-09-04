Watch CBS News
Woman beaten during carjacking in Harwood Heights dies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman beaten during a carjacking in Harwood Heights has died. 

Police found 61-year-old Ma Operio outside her home on Wednesday with a zip tie around her neck. 

She was taken to a hospital and put on life support until her death. 

Prosecutors say her attacker was 24-year-old Reese Miller. He has been charged with attempted murder and carjacking.

CBS 2 has reached out to police to see if those charges will be updated.

