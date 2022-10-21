Red Line moved from subway to 'L' due to unauthorized person on tracks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA Red Line was rerouted from the subway onto the elevated tracks during the Friday afternoon rush due to an unauthorized person on the tracks.

The person got onto the tracks near the Grand Avenue stop, the Chicago Transit Authority said.

As a result, the Red Line was rerouted from the subway under Clybourn Avenue, Division Street, and State Street to the Brown and Purple Line tracks and the Loop 'L.'

The Red Line is stopping at Armitage, Sedgwick, Chicago Avenue and Franklin Street, the Merchandise Mark, Clark/Lake, State/Lake, Washington/Wabash, Adams/Wabash, and Roosevelt Road at the elevated level with the Green and Orange lines.

Shuttle buses are also available between the Fullerton and Lake Red Line stops.

