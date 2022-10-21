Watch CBS News
Local News

Red Line moved from subway to 'L' due to unauthorized person on tracks

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA Red Line was rerouted from the subway onto the elevated tracks during the Friday afternoon rush due to an unauthorized person on the tracks.

The person got onto the tracks near the Grand Avenue stop, the Chicago Transit Authority said.

As a result, the Red Line was rerouted from the subway under Clybourn Avenue, Division Street, and State Street to the Brown and Purple Line tracks and the Loop 'L.'

The Red Line is stopping at Armitage, Sedgwick, Chicago Avenue and Franklin Street, the Merchandise Mark, Clark/Lake, State/Lake, Washington/Wabash, Adams/Wabash, and Roosevelt Road at the elevated level with the Green and Orange lines.

Shuttle buses are also available between the Fullerton and Lake Red Line stops.

CHECK: CTA Updates

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 5:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.