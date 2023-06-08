CTA hosting networking event, offering businesses to take part of Red Line extension
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Opportunities are waiting for businesses to be part of the proposed CTA Red Line extension.
A networking event will be held today to help small and disadvantaged businesses get connected.
It's a large project - a $3.6 billion extension of the Red Line on the South Side from 95th Street, where it ends now, to 130th Street.
The CTA hopes minority and women-owned firms will want to be sub-contractors.
The networking event will be held at CTA headquarters from 9 a.m. to noon.
