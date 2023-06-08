Watch CBS News
CTA hosting networking event, offering businesses to take part of Red Line extension

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Opportunities are waiting for businesses to be part of the proposed CTA Red Line extension.

A networking event will be held today to help small and disadvantaged businesses get connected.

It's a large project - a $3.6 billion extension of the Red Line on the South Side from 95th Street, where it ends now, to 130th Street.

The CTA hopes minority and women-owned firms will want to be sub-contractors.

The networking event will be held at CTA headquarters from 9 a.m. to noon.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 8, 2023 / 8:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

