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$300,000 worth of Red Bull stolen in Joliet, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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A shipment of $300,000 worth of Red Bull was stolen in Joliet, Illinois, earlier this month. 

The Cook County Sheriff's Office confirmed the shipment was stolen on October 7. Officials did not confirm exactly where the shipment was stolen from. 

Investigators learned the stolen Red Bull was believed to be at a warehouse in Bridgeview, and on October 26, they found 23,000 cans of Red Bull from the shipment. 

The Red Bull located by investigators is worth $107,000. 

The investigation into the remaining cans is ongoing. 

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