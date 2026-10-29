$300,000 worth of Red Bull stolen in Joliet, Illinois

A shipment of $300,000 worth of Red Bull was stolen in Joliet, Illinois, earlier this month.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office confirmed the shipment was stolen on October 7. Officials did not confirm exactly where the shipment was stolen from.

Investigators learned the stolen Red Bull was believed to be at a warehouse in Bridgeview, and on October 26, they found 23,000 cans of Red Bull from the shipment.

The Red Bull located by investigators is worth $107,000.

The investigation into the remaining cans is ongoing.