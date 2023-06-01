Recovery program participants watch 100 films in 100 days as they work to kick addiction

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine watching 100 films in 100 days – with a mission.

As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Thursday, doing just that was the key to beating alcohol addiction for one man. Now, a local treatment program is transforming lives, one film at a time.

Amid the laughs and handfuls of popcorn as the participants watch the films, lessons are learned.

"It gives them a chance to see potential benefits of recovery and consequences, without having to actually experience those consequences," said Bonnie Kimpling, senior counselor at the Above and Beyond Family Recovery Center.

CBS 2 visited as people gathered in a room at the Above and Beyond Family Recovery Center, at 2942 W. Lake St. in East Garfield Park neighborhood, watched "28 Days" - starring Sandra Bullock.

It is one of the movies mentioned in the book, "Addicted in Film: movies we love about the habits we hate." Ted Perkins is the author.

"I want to help people recover, because I've known what addiction is like," Perkins said.

The TV writer and film producer had his own battle with alcoholism. In his quest for sobriety, he decided to watch 100 movies about addiction and recovery in 100 days.

"I learned so much about the nature of addiction - different kinds of addiction - but more importantly, I learned a lot of things about myself that I really kind of probably didn't want to deal with," Perkins said, "and thanks to the magic of film and that emotional connection that it gives you, I was able to sort of like lift myself out of a problem."

Every Tuesday at 1 p.m., those taking part in the program at the Above and Beyond Family Recovery Center watch one of the films that is in Perkins' book. They say they have been learning life lessons about maintaining their sobriety through the films they've been watching.

Curtis Jones has battled alcohol and drug addiction since his teens. He has been sober for seven months, and Le Mignot asked him what watching the movies has done for him.

"It let me know the disease of alcoholism, it still exists - and that movie is a reminder you have to come to treatment," Jones said.

After each film, the group meets for therapeutic sessions - using a workbook created by Perkins. Sarah Choy, also once addicted to alcohol and drugs, has been sober now for seven years.

"Without much prodding, people are willing to open up about things that are similar - and I see that it's really helping them connect to each other," Choy said.

The Recovery Movie Meet-Ups are also creating fellowship within communities at the same time. The public can also join the movie viewing and sessions.

Those overseeing the program say it allows those in treatment to mingle with a new population in a healing way.

The model started at Above and Beyond is now being used at seven other addiction treatment facilities across the country.

Perkins says the goal is to create many more such programs to help those in need. If you're a treatment facility or recovery organization and want to start Recovery Movie Meet-Ups, follow this link.

To learn more about Perkins' book and join the Addicted in Film Movie Club, follow this link.