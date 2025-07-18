Ravinia wrapping up One Score, One Chicago program for the year with concert this weekend

Ravinia's One Score One, Chicago program wrapping up with concert

Ravinia will wrap up its One Score, One Chicago program for the year with a celebration and performance at the Highland Park venue.

Throughout the year, young people have been learning, playing, and dancing to Beethoven's "Symphony No. 7" as this year's selection.

The program's mission is to bring classical music to schools and children as part of Ravinia's "Reach, Teach, Play" program.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra will cap things off with a performance at Ravinia Sunday afternoon.

More information about the program, including tickets to Sunday's event, can be found on the Ravinia website.