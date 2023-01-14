Watch CBS News
Local News

7 Chicago Mayoral candidates to attend forum in Ravenswood

/ CBS Chicago

7 Chicago Mayoral candidates expected at forum in Ravenswood
7 Chicago Mayoral candidates expected at forum in Ravenswood 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Libertarian Party of Chicago is hosting several mayoral candidates to discuss key issues.

Some of the candidates that are expected to attend include Frederick Collins, Jamal Green, and Paul Vallas.

The forum is at 11 a.m. Saturday in the auditorium of the Sulzer Regional Library in Ravenswood near Lincoln and Sunnyside.  

First published on January 14, 2023 / 9:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.