7 Chicago Mayoral candidates to attend forum in Ravenswood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Libertarian Party of Chicago is hosting several mayoral candidates to discuss key issues.
Some of the candidates that are expected to attend include Frederick Collins, Jamal Green, and Paul Vallas.
The forum is at 11 a.m. Saturday in the auditorium of the Sulzer Regional Library in Ravenswood near Lincoln and Sunnyside.
