Rat birth control program expanding to Albany Park

Chicago is consistently named one of the "rattiest" cities in America and an effort to change that is expanding.

As more communities are turning to rat birth control, community leaders on the Northwest Side are trying something new — getting neighbors involved.

A community info session was held on Tuesday night a few weeks ahead of the launch of a new rat birth control program in Albany Park by the North River Commission. It's similar to programs seen in Bucktown and Lincoln Park.

"They've seen a reduction in the rat population," said program manager Farah Elnahal.

Elisabeth Hays lives in the area and says the expansion can't come soon enough.

"My house is out of control. There's rats in our yard. My dog is always like trying to catch them. It's awful," she said. "My car ... they ate my radiator lines recently. They ate a craft project I made. It's out of control."

An out-of-control problem she says is costing her. The repair set her back $900 and was not covered by her insurance.

"Yeah, this would be amazing if it's successful," she said.

Reps with Evolve were at the meeting, too, saying the bait is a nontoxic, nonlethal approach that restricts fertility in male and female rodents.

It takes one to two breeding cycles — or six to eight weeks — to see results. One goal is to see less property damage.

Unlike other communities that used third parties to deploy the bait, program leaders in Albany Park want to get neighbors involved.

About 10 to 12 volunteers will fill about 40 bait stations across the area.

"Albany Park does have a big restaurant community and especially on Lawrence and Kimball here. We also have the Kimball Brown Line station. So we do see a lot of pedestrian activity. So we think this is the best place to start," Elnahal said.

The launch of the program is set for the end of October