Rare Air Jordans that Michael Jordan wore in 1985 game are up for auction

A rare pair of Nike Air Jordans worn by NBA legend Michael Jordan has made the auction block, and they'll be fetching a pretty penny.

Grey Flannel Auctions is offering up the red, black, and white shoes Jordan wore for the Bulls' Oct. 26, 1985, game against the Detroit Pistons at the old United Center.

The game ignited the nasty rivalry between the Bulls and the Bad Boys of Detroit, with a hard foul on Jordan that cleared both benches.

Coaches Stan Albeck and Chuck Daly had to be physically restrained from going at each other before both were rejected.

However, Jordan finished the game with 33 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and three blocks, and the Bulls won 121-118.

The shoes are a rare specimen with a set each of red and black laces. The original Air Jordan logo designed by Peter Moore is printed in black on each shoe.

Jordan signed the inside heel of each shoe in black ink.

The shoes were obtained from John Ligmanowski, the Bulls' equipment manager for most of the 80s and 90s.

The auction started at $25,000, and had reached $86,306 by 10:39 a.m. Sunday.

Bidding was to end at 8 p.m. Sunday.